Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Five Prime Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics stock opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 4.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.79.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FPRX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.21.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

