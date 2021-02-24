Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 4,400 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,681,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,904,000 after acquiring an additional 423,458 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,948,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,245,000 after purchasing an additional 172,417 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,816,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,468,000 after purchasing an additional 493,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 905.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 467,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 420,958 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

PRDO opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $943.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66.

In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 70,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $801,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,753,103.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 42,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $529,900.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,584,638.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 263,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,255. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

