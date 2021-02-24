Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 51.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

HOMB opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.49. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $24.79.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

