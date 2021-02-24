Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.59.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

