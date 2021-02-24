Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Director Dean Charles Mccann Sells 1,750 Shares

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total value of C$308,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$484,000.

Shares of CTC.A stock opened at C$169.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$173.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$154.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.26. The firm has a market cap of C$10.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77. Canadian Tire Co. Limited has a 12 month low of C$67.15 and a 12 month high of C$183.90.

CTC.A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$157.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$198.00 to C$211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$189.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Tire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$193.13.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

