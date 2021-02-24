Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CDNAF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Tire from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Desjardins upped their price target on Canadian Tire from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Canadian Tire from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Tire from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Tire from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Tire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.

CDNAF stock opened at $136.53 on Monday. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $143.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.85.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Gas+, Party City, Mark's, Mark's Work Wearhouse, L'Ãquipeur, Helly Hansen, SportChek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life, National Sports, Sports Rousseau, and Hockey Experts banners.

