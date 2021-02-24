Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canfor from $35.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canfor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canfor from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

CFPZF opened at $20.30 on Friday. Canfor has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

