Canfor (TSE:CFP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.71

Shares of Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$19.71 and traded as high as C$25.14. Canfor shares last traded at C$24.77, with a volume of 346,862 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on CFP shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canfor from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canfor from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canfor from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.07.

About Canfor (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

