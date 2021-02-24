Capital One Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.22.

NYSE:WLL opened at $34.49 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 4,569.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,633 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,230,000. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,043,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,260,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,627,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

