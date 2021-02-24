Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Raised to C$38.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPX. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.56.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$34.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$20.23 and a 52 week high of C$38.58.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Darcy Trufyn sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.86, for a total value of C$32,274.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,807,543.08. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 36,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.27, for a total value of C$1,303,790.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,581 shares in the company, valued at C$690,621.87. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,111 shares of company stock valued at $7,138,609.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.