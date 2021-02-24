Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Given Neutral Rating at B. Riley

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

CSWC opened at $21.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $436.50 million, a P/E ratio of -54.93 and a beta of 1.12. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David R. Brooks bought 1,500 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 132,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 67,078 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 9.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 11.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 230,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 865,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 24,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.