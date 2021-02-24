Cappasity Achieves Market Cap of $1.09 Million (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Cappasity has traded down 14% against the US dollar. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $131,472.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cappasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cappasity Token Profile

Cappasity (CAPP) is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Token Trading

Cappasity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

