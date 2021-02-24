Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.84

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.84 and last traded at $47.31, with a volume of 88109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.89.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

Get Capri alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,595,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,434,959 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Capri by 0.7% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,191,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,451,000 after acquiring an additional 38,037 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Capri by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,628,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,411,000 after acquiring an additional 738,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Capri by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,407,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,276 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Capri by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,019,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,805,000 after acquiring an additional 536,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.