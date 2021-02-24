Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) versus CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH) Critical Contrast

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) and CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capstar Financial and CIB Marine Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstar Financial $115.82 million 3.00 $22.42 million $1.31 12.08 CIB Marine Bancshares $38.10 million 0.64 N/A N/A N/A

Capstar Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CIB Marine Bancshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Capstar Financial and CIB Marine Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstar Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 CIB Marine Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capstar Financial presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.56%. Given Capstar Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Capstar Financial is more favorable than CIB Marine Bancshares.

Risk & Volatility

Capstar Financial has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIB Marine Bancshares has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.1% of Capstar Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Capstar Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Capstar Financial and CIB Marine Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstar Financial 16.15% 7.89% 0.96% CIB Marine Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Capstar Financial beats CIB Marine Bancshares on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. The company also provides commercial and consumer real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, consumer, and other loans. In addition, it offers private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals; and correspondent banking services to community banks. Further, the company provides telephone and online banking, direct deposit, mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, remote deposit, and cash management services for individuals, and small and medium sized businesses. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

CIB Marine Bancshares Company Profile

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CIBM Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers a range of loan products, such as commercial, commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, government guaranteed, one-to-four family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company provides trust services, including cash management; repurchase agreements; and mortgage banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated eleven banking branches and five mortgage lending offices in Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Central Illinois Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. in August 1999. CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

