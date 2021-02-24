Cardstack One Day Volume Reaches $77,967.00 (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, Cardstack has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cardstack has a market capitalization of $10.92 million and $77,967.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardstack token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00058221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.76 or 0.00766538 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00034734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00038775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00060913 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,357.03 or 0.04732711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Cardstack Token Profile

Cardstack (CARD) is a token. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 tokens. The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com. Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

