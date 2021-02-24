Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Announces Earnings Results

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ CATM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.71. 22,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,603. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80. Cardtronics has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $42.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

CATM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Gabelli lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.