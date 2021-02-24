Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.57.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSL. Longbow Research increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CSL traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.97. 365,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,293. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.36. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $159.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,176 shares of company stock valued at $5,136,067 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

