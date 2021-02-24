CARLT.INV. 7% CUM PF (CINPA.AX) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:CINPA)

CARLT.INV. 7% CUM PF (CINPA.AX) (ASX:CINPA) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Sunday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for CARLT.INV. 7% CUM PF (CINPA.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARLT.INV. 7% CUM PF (CINPA.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.