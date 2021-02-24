Carlton Investments Limited (ASX:CIN) Plans $0.26 Interim Dividend

Carlton Investments Limited (ASX:CIN) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Sunday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 62.89, a current ratio of 62.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Carlton Investments alerts:

About Carlton Investments

Carlton Investments Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia through its subsidiaries. Carlton Investments Limited was founded in 1928 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlton Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlton Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.