Cars.com (CARS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Cars.com to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CARS opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CARS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.43.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

