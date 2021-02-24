Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Down 8.7% on Insider Selling

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s share price dropped 8.7% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $280.00 and last traded at $281.94. Approximately 1,401,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,434,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $308.74.

Specifically, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total value of $14,782,457.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at $678,568.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.72, for a total transaction of $2,025,478.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,145 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,449.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,935,818 shares of company stock worth $734,066,450 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.26.

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of -102.66 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,839,000 after purchasing an additional 136,277 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,882,000 after purchasing an additional 297,458 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,806,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,807,000 after purchasing an additional 114,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,257 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,656 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

