CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Insider Michael P. Kouzelos Sells 21,222 Shares of Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 21,222 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $622,865.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,963,666.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CBZ stock opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $31.13.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,436,000 after buying an additional 33,136 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $892,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CBIZ by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 199,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

