CBOE Vest Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000. Caterpillar accounts for 1.6% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $4.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.83. 104,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,263,261. The company has a market capitalization of $122.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.57 and its 200 day moving average is $169.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $220.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders sold a total of 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

