CBOE Vest Financial LLC Makes New $2.16 Million Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 256.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,282,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.00.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $10.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $377.64. 15,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.64. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.