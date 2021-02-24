CBOE Vest Financial LLC Makes New $2.30 Million Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 60,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 226,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 49,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

PEP stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,515. The company has a market cap of $181.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

