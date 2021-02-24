CBOE Vest Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.7% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,896,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,688,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.99. 27,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,475. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $179.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

