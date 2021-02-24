CBOE Vest Financial LLC Takes $2.43 Million Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 187,595 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000. People’s United Financial accounts for about 1.6% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBCT. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.68. 403,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,149,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

