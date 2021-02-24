CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Shares of CBRE opened at $77.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.39.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,855.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

