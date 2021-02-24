Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) Declares $0.13 Interim Dividend

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 28th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.58.

In other news, insider Jane Muirsmith bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$7.16 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of A$48,674.40 ($34,767.43).

Cedar Woods Properties Company Profile

Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. It is involved in the urban land subdivision and development of residential, commercial, and retail projects in Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland. The company's property portfolio also includes medium and high-density apartments, townhouses, and office developments.

