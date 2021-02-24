Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $40.17 million and $201,029.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00056887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.32 or 0.00749632 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00035335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00039050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00060611 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,293.85 or 0.04668561 BTC.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

CUSD is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 40,117,197 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.