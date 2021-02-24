Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Trading Up 7.7%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX)’s share price was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 651,469 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,152,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cemtrex stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Cemtrex worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

