Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) (LON:CAU) Insider Swagatam Mukerji Buys 657 Shares

Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) (LON:CAU) insider Swagatam Mukerji purchased 657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £223.38 ($291.85).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Swagatam Mukerji acquired 517 shares of Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £149.93 ($195.88).

On Monday, December 21st, Swagatam Mukerji bought 715 shares of Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £221.65 ($289.59).

LON CAU opened at GBX 33 ($0.43) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 26.12. Centaur Media Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 41.50 ($0.54).

About Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L)

Centaur Media Plc provides business information and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Design Week, MarketMakers, Creative Review, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

