Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading 5.9% Higher

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.10. 10,863,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 8,742,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 6.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 13,773 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

