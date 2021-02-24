Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) (LON:CAML) Shares Gap Down to $265.00

Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) (LON:CAML) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.46), but opened at GBX 253 ($3.31). Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) shares last traded at GBX 259 ($3.38), with a volume of 186,125 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 234 ($3.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 242.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 199.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £453.27 million and a PE ratio of 11.17.

In other Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) news, insider Nigel Robinson sold 350,000 shares of Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.93), for a total value of £784,000 ($1,024,301.02). Also, insider Robert Cathery sold 325,000 shares of Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total value of £812,500 ($1,061,536.45). Insiders sold a total of 1,005,000 shares of company stock worth $241,820,000 over the last ninety days.

About Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

