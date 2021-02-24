Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) shares traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.26. 297,915 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 203,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $342.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Central Puerto by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Central Puerto by 49.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

Central Puerto Company Profile (NYSE:CEPU)

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and two wind farms with a total installed capacity of 3,810 MW.

