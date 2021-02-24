Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.43

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.43 and last traded at C$4.43, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.26.

The firm has a market cap of C$117.33 million and a P/E ratio of 201.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.61.

About Ceres Global (TSE:CRP)

Ceres Global Ag Corp. procures and provides agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Grain, Supply Chain Services, and Seed and Processing. It engages in the procurement, storage, handling, trading, and merchandising of commodity and specialty grains and oilseeds, such as oats, barley, rye, hard red spring wheat, durum wheat, canola, and pulses through twelve grain storage and handling facilities in Minnesota, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

