Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) (TSE:CERV) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.25

Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) (TSE:CERV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$13.25 and last traded at C$13.37, with a volume of 13912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.03.

CERV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) from C$12.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$205.82 million and a P/E ratio of 17.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.50.

About Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) (TSE:CERV)

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

