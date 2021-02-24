CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for CEVA in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen boosted their price target on CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $66.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,624.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.36 and its 200-day moving average is $45.97. CEVA has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 77.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $399,261.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,612,058.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $131,172.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,655,875.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,146 shares of company stock worth $6,822,203. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.