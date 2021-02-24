Charles J. Meyers Sells 1,778 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.38, for a total value of $1,222,161.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,752.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Charles J. Meyers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total value of $42,694.76.

EQIX stock opened at $658.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $714.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $742.34. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 129.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its position in Equinix by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,957,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Equinix by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.89.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

