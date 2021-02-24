Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CAO Sells $119,305.90 in Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,576.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CRL stock opened at $282.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.58 and a 52-week high of $303.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at about $3,066,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 46.5% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. Truist upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.41.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.