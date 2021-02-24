Charter Hall Group (CHC.AX) (ASX:CHC) Insider Philip Garling Purchases 1,592 Shares

Charter Hall Group (CHC.AX) (ASX:CHC) insider Philip Garling purchased 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$12.49 ($8.92) per share, with a total value of A$19,877.71 ($14,198.37).

The business’s 50-day moving average is A$7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.36.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Charter Hall Group (CHC.AX)’s previous Interim dividend of $0.18. Charter Hall Group (CHC.AX)’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Charter Hall Group (CHC.AX) Company Profile

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

