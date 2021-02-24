Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 38 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mirova bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Argus increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.81.

NYSE CP opened at $363.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $379.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $356.00 and a 200-day moving average of $325.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.7436 dividend. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.