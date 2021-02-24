Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 104.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,896 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 18,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Lyft from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.39.

LYFT stock opened at $57.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. Research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $330,946.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $196,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 864,121 shares of company stock worth $43,186,364 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

