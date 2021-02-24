Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,650 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In related news, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $168,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,156 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MXIM stock opened at $94.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.74. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.35.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.