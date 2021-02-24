Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,635 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 175,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 87,159 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 37.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $40.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BXMT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

