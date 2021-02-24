Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $11,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 92,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 283.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 86,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after buying an additional 63,930 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,248,000 after buying an additional 64,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 188,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,023,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $113.05 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.31.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

