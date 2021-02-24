Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) CEO Sells $29,865,000.00 in Stock

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Rosensweig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $2,551,920.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $2,277,240.00.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -496.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.97. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHGG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Chegg by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its position in Chegg by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 65,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Chegg during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chegg by 49.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Chegg by 100.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

