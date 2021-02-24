Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Shares Up 10.3%

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI)’s share price shot up 10.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.78. 772,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,022,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CEMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Colliers Securities upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Chembio Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $116.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 31.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

