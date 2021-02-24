Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,482 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,220 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $69.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $69.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $359,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,449,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

