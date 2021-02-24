Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (CPKF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 15th

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Financial Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

CPKF traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.08. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $24.15.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 18.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Chesapeake Financial Shares will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for corporate and individual clients in Virginia. It operates through Commercial, Commercial Â- Real Estate, Consumer Â- Non Real Estate, and Residential Â- Real Estate segments.

